'WIBTA for refusing to clean the guest room when my husband invited his mom over?'

I threw out the weaponized incompetence thing but it could just be regular old incompetence when it comes to things outside his field. His love language is words of affirmation while mine is acts of service so he gets incredibly sad when I tell him how to properly do things rather than appreciating his effort.

I’ve stopped trying to correct his “methods”because he goes back to doing things his way (low effort or completing half of the task) every time and it always leads to both of us being upset. On some level he knows how bad he is at housework so he just focuses on things he’s really good at.