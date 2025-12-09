'AITA for refusing to clock out early so my coworker can take her kid to the hospital?'

She asked if the next day we could all take her car instead of the usual driver’s (Let's call him A), and if everyone could clock out at 4:45 instead of 5:30 (5:30 is when A and I normally finish,the other 3 clock out at 5).

We told her we’d think about it and would need to clear it with our managers. After talking it over, A and I decided we would just find another ride home so S could leave whenever she needed.

The plan was: she would drive her own car to work, we’d all ride with her in the morning, and then in the afternoon A and I would get a ride with someone else so she could go straight home and get her kid to the doctor.