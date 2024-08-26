Woman asks if she's wrong for lying about how she found out about ex-husband's affair, ruining his new marriage. AITA?

After I had moved certain things out of the house without his knowledge and convinced him to take his name off of my car, I handed him the divorce papers of the hotel lobby he was in waiting for Rebecca.

I had tons of pictures of them together but only showed three of them when he tried to deny and two more to his family when he tried to send them after me. Chad was up for a big promotion so I told him that we could either get this divorce over with or I could kick up a fuss which would make his employers reconsider his position.