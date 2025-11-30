'AITA for refusing to cover a shared cost after my coworker wouldn’t show me the breakdown?'

Last week he came to my desk and said, Hey, you still haven’t sent your part for the fund this month. I told him I’d be happy to once I got the breakdown I’d asked for, nothing complicated, just a list of what’s been purchased with everyone’s contributions.

His whole demeanor shifted. He sighed loudly and said, Nobody else needs this level of detail. It’s supposed to be casual. You’re making it weird.

I told him it wasn’t personal, it’s just my budget and my comfort. He walked away mid sentence.