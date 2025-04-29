'AITA for blowing up at my GF after she berated me for not crying at her mom's funeral?' UPDATED

Now, IDK if what I did was right anymore. It's become a habit of mine to avoid showing vulnerability, but maybe Katie has a point about having a "male ego," whatever that means. AITA for refusing to cry in front of her?

What do you think? AITA? This is what commenters had to say:

PeacefulSilence00 said:

Nah. I get both sides here. Your dad didn't do right by you growing up. You REALIZE this so maybe take steps to let your guard down slowly in front Katie. She maybe shouldn't have gone off on you but I cannot blame her for the gist of her annoyance. Letting walls down cannot be a one way street in a relationship. If Katie lets herself he open around you you need to put in the same effort in that regard.