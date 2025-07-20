Teen refuses to cut his long hair in support of 7yo niece with cancer. 'It won't cure her.' AITA?

This morning, I got a text from my aunt where she said it would be really nice if I shaved my head as well, in order to show my emotional support towards my niece. If we have to keep things real, shaving my head will basically change nothing in the entire situation at all.

But, I cant just say no, can I? I seriously really don't know what to do. If my aunt would have shown a little more appreciation to my sister and mom, I would have probably considered it. But considering she did not even reply to the pictures and just immediately showed them to my niece, as if you HAVE to do it, I don't think I'm willing to do it.