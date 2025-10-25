'AITA for refusing to cut my hair for my sister's engagement party?'

My point is this, unless it’s horrendous in some manner that we aren’t aware of, you don’t need to cut your hair and that’s a ridiculous ask. However, if you aren’t taking care of it by brushing and washing it regularly that’s a different problem and you should be doing at least the minimum of care in that way.

I’m guessing this isn’t the case but it is something that would be helpful to know. If she’s literally just mad that your hair is long that’s her problem and a really weird one at that. Either way, your sister (and anyone else pressuring you) are AH’s.

galacticprincess