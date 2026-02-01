'AITA for refusing to cut off my female best friend just because my GF feels threatened?'

I’m 30M and I’ve been dating my girlfriend (28F) for about a year and a half. Things are good most of the time, we’re talking about moving toward marriage eventually, meeting families, all that. The problem is my best friend “Lena” (30F). Lena and I have been friends since college. We never dated, never hooked up, never had a “maybe someday” thing.
She was the person who literally drove me to urgent care once, and I was the person who helped her move twice, that kind of boring long term friendship. We text, we send memes, we meet for coffee maybe once every couple weeks. My girlfriend knew about her from the start and said she was fine with it. Then a few months ago she started getting colder whenever Lena’s name came up.
She’d do the tight smile and say “have fun” in that tone. I asked what changed and she said it just “hit her” that it’s weird for a grown man to be that close with another woman. I told her I get the insecurity, but Lena is basically family to me.
She said, “That’s the problem, you treat her like she’s your partner.” That felt unfair. We don’t do romantic stuff, we don’t do secret dinners, it’s like, she’ll text me a picture of a horrible sandwich she made and I’ll roast her for it.
Last week this blew up. My girlfriend was using my laptop to look up flights and she saw an old chat with Lena. Not even recent, like 2 years ago. In it Lena said “love you idiot” after I told her congrats on a promotion. My girlfriend flipped. She said I “hid” that Lena says she loves me. I pointed out it’s old and that plenty of friends say love you, and she said that’s not normal and I’m playing dumb.
Then she asked if I’ve ever found Lena attractive. I was honest and said, sure, she’s an attractive person, but attraction isn’t the same as wanting a relationship, and I’ve never crossed any line. That answer made it worse. My girlfriend said I admitted I’m keeping “an option” around. She started listing every time I’ve met Lena one on one and called it “dates”.
She said she’s setting a boundary and the boundary is: no more hanging out with Lena alone, no texting after 9pm, and she wants to read our messages “until trust is rebuilt”. I said I can compromise on some stuff like being more mindful, inviting her along sometimes, and making sure she doesn’t feel excluded.
But I’m not going to hand over my phone like I’m on probation, and I’m not going to cut off a friend who hasn’t done anything wrong. She told me if I cared about her feelings I would choose her, and that my refusal proves I care more about Lena than about our relationship. She also said Lena is “emotionally dating” me and I’m too naive to see it.
Here’s where I might be wrong. I got frustrated and said something like, “You’re asking me to shrink my life so you can feel in control.” She started crying and said I’m calling her crazy. She’s now giving me the silent treatment and told her sister I’m “choosing another woman over her.”
I love my girlfriend, but this feels like a slippery slope where every friend gets evaluated and approved. Am I wrong for holding the line here and saying no, I won’t cut Lena off, or is this a normal request in a serious relationship?
bozwizard14 said:
No,.you're not wrong. I don't think you guys are compatible.
I always want to ask people like this what bisexual people are supposed to do once they are in a relationship - have absolutely no friends? It's completely mind melting to me.
MeltedWellie said:
“You’re asking me to shrink my life so you can feel in control.”
Says it all perfectly. As for the trust she thinks is broken, we she did that by searching your laptop for old messages between you and Lena. For sure she had to really search to find that if it was two years old, she was looking for something to be able to 'legitimately' tell you to cut Lena out.
Your (hopefully ex) girlfriend is jealous and trying to be controlling. Thankfully it sounds like you have a good head on your shoulders and have shut it down before it could start. NOT Wrong OP.
OtherwiseAd1045 said:
This is NOT normal. I'm a 42 yo woman with a 43 yo male bestie. We are just that. Theres never been anything more to it. He is my family. If anyone ever told me to choose between them and my family, family wins every single time. I've been friends with him for half of my life.
We've seen each other through every possible up or down. My OH of many years loves him, goes for beers with him, they bore me to tears in the group chat about gambling and other nonsense I don't care about. They are friends now, too. Maybe your GF needs to make an effort to be your mates friend so she can see who she is. Or, maybe she needs therapy. Or, binned.