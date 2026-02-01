'AITA for refusing to cut off my female best friend just because my GF feels threatened?'

Then she asked if I’ve ever found Lena attractive. I was honest and said, sure, she’s an attractive person, but attraction isn’t the same as wanting a relationship, and I’ve never crossed any line. That answer made it worse. My girlfriend said I admitted I’m keeping “an option” around. She started listing every time I’ve met Lena one on one and called it “dates”.

She said she’s setting a boundary and the boundary is: no more hanging out with Lena alone, no texting after 9pm, and she wants to read our messages “until trust is rebuilt”. I said I can compromise on some stuff like being more mindful, inviting her along sometimes, and making sure she doesn’t feel excluded.