'AITA for refusing to divorce my terminally ill husband even though my GF wants me to?' UPDATED

What do you think? AITA? Here's what top commenters had to say:

sickin343 said:

NTA. I am sorry your going through that. I understand what you wanted in the beginning, but now you are just looking after Dave. I understand where Krista is coming from, you haven't given up your strait relationship yet, and that is frustrating for her. But now I don't think its about the relationship, its about your friendship.

I am sure others will disagree, but you are likely making Dave's life better at the probable end. I would hope that Krista would be able to understand what you are hoping to do in this scenario. Have you explained to her?