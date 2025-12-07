"AITA for refusing to do my husband a favor, even if I was capable of doing it?"

I (25f) am a 4th year vet student married to my husband (27m). I have an exam in 4 days that I have been frantically studying for. This morning I was actively typing/studying on my computer when my husband came in and asked if I could do him a favor.

He said that he needed new work pants but when he tried to log in to his amazon account yesterday that he was locked out. He asked that I just buy the pants for him using my amazon account. He said that I had purchased the pants before so the order info should be saved somewhere in my history.