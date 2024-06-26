'AITA for refusing to next to my sister and her husband on a plane?' 'I just wanted to be comfortable.'

I also laughed, and asked her why I would be sitting in the middle - wouldn’t her and Paul want to sit next to each other? Laura brushed my question off, and said “Well, we both prefer the aisle and window seats. I’ll guess we’ll just have to fight it out when we get there!” She said that she would text me before she bought the seats, and then we hung up.

Here’s the thing: I suspect that the real reason Laura and Paul want to sit on opposite sides of the row, with me in the middle seat, is because of their sizes. Laura has told me in the past that she doesn’t like to sit next to Paul on planes, because they can’t both fit comfortably in their seats.