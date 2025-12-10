'AITA for refusing to 'donate' my DNA to help my estranged brother start a family?'

I gave up years ago about ever seeing/speaking to James again so I was surprised when he reached out to me on social media. He asked if Emily was really mine since she was biracial and looked more like her mother (Tanya is African-American) and I didn't respond.

My parents later reached out to me and asked me to come see them at their house. I came and was surprised to see both James and Alice there waiting for me. Turns out after a while they made up and got married and agreed to just never talk about me. However, for the past few years they've been trying to have kids and it turns out that James can't have biological kids (don't know all the details and I didn't ask).