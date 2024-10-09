'AITA for Refusing to Financially Support My In-Laws After They Spent My Husband's Savings?'

Then you need to tell him that if anyone else had stolen enough money to be a down payment on a house to go on luxury vacations and buy electronics you would be charging them with theft. And if his family took this much money (or really, much less) from anyone else, they’d be in jail right now.

Luisguirot

NTA. Personally I couldn’t stay married to someone who is ok with letting themselves get robbed and not doing anything about that. If he bends over now, he will bend over every time in the future that his family want to rob you, too.

Pinkyblossompetals (OP)