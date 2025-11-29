'AITA for refusing to financially support my parents and explaining why when my brother asked?'

She is not all of a sudden alone, she just didn't realize how long she has been alone because there were people with a shared DNA claiming to be family, however they were not fulfilling the role of family.

Jocelyn-1973

NTA. Perhaps it is normal in your culture to have parents abuse and neglect their children and guilt-trip them for as much as possible, after which the children are obligated to take care of their parents while these parents should be working to take care of themselves and their future, but in other cultures this is not the case.