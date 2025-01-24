'AITA for refusing to fire my soon-to-be ex-BIL despite what he did to my sister?' UPDATED

Now, here's where the problem comes in. Paul still works for me. During this whole process my family has been trying to get me to fire Paul over this. Paul has done nothing at work to deserve me terminating him. Yet, my family has begun to insists I let him go over how he "ruined my sisters life". I honestly don't agree with them but have avoided the subject this whole time one way ot another.

Yesterday though I couldn't run anymore and my sister confronted me on the phone demanding I fire him. I told her that I didn't think that was fair and it would be highly inappropriate to fire him over his personal life. This was the wrong answer apparently as now my whole family has turned on me.