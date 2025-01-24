'AITA for refusing to fire my soon-to-be ex-BIL despite what he did to my sister?' UPDATED

So, backstory. I own a business that I started when I got out of college about 7 years ago. It's not small by any sense of the word but not big either. This is where Paul comes in. At the time, Paul was dating my sister Jen and I offered him a job and he's been working for me since the day the business opened. He's by far one of my best workers and i've never had a problem with him.
Well, cut to now. Paul and Jen are in the middle of a VERY messy divorce. I won't go into details here about it but both of them seem to have done some very reprehensible things during their marriage and both seemingly want the other to drop dead right now. Out of respect for them (and to avoid any other problems) this is all I will say.
Now, here's where the problem comes in. Paul still works for me. During this whole process my family has been trying to get me to fire Paul over this. Paul has done nothing at work to deserve me terminating him. Yet, my family has begun to insists I let him go over how he "ruined my sisters life". I honestly don't agree with them but have avoided the subject this whole time one way ot another.
Yesterday though I couldn't run anymore and my sister confronted me on the phone demanding I fire him. I told her that I didn't think that was fair and it would be highly inappropriate to fire him over his personal life. This was the wrong answer apparently as now my whole family has turned on me.
My dad lectured me for over an hour last night telling me that if i have any dignity or honor I will fire him and that if i don't I will will be the biggest a$$hole on the planet. I don't know what to do here. My family are all telling me to "do the right thing" but I feel like firing him over this is wrong. What do you all think?
[deleted] said:
NTA - You are doing the right thing in not firing him as you say, his work life should have no bearing on his personal life so he shouldn’t be fired over this. Can you find something in the employment laws/his contract that can back you up on this? Something you can show the family and say “Look this law here means I can’t fire him for being awful to my sister” or he could sue me?
Sometimes people need the message driven home that as an employer you can’t just do what you like.
OP responded:
Unfortunately for me in this situation I am considered an at-will employer and there's no laws protecting Paul here.
G0r1ll4 said:
NTA. Maybe point out that having the family literally conspiring to take away his means of income could work against them. Judges tend to frown on people fucking around with marital money during a divorce.
Depending on state law or the judge just feeling sorry for him (see above), Child support and Alimony could be means tested as well. Your sister might end up playing herself here.
steveh_42 said:
NTA - Do they understand that you and your business could face legal repercussions for firing someone without cause?
OP responded:
The state I live in don't have those protections. This is one of the reasons their claiming that there is "no down side" to firing him.
[deleted] said:
NTA. If he is a good worker then keep him. regardless of your family’s feelings on it it’s not their company, and I feel that you shouldn’t fire him if you don’t feel that he is completely in the wrong.
And typespace said:
NTA. You’re doing the right thing professionally and personally IMO. The man hasn’t done anything to you or your business. Not to sound mean but honestly it’s your sister fault for mixing her relationship with her brother’s business. Just in case things turn sour I don’t like to mix family and business.
Samicles said:
INFO: Sorry, can't give judgement without knowing why they're divorcing. Like if there's physical abuse, substance abuse, etc.
OP responded:
Nothing on the level of abuse of any kind. They both did really shitty things to each other and that's all i'm really comfortable saying here.
I'm seeing a lot of questions here so i'll just put them here: #1: I wont get into any legal trouble for firing him. I live in the USA and the state I operate in considers me an at will employer. I can fire him for any reason that is not illegal. I could potently be sued for conspiracy if i did fire him but I doubt he would go through with that. This doesn't mean i'm going to fire him just because I can though.
#2: It seems a lot of people want details on the divorce. I really don't feel comfortable giving away information regarding this but I will give a general idea of what happened. There's no accusations of abuse on either side, nothing on that level. Nothing that will land anyone prison time. However, both Paul and my sister did very sh!tty things to each other during their marriage.
The problem with judging this situation fairly too is that they did the same same thing to each other at the same time that lead to the divorce (no one "started it". they figured out around the same time that the other was doing something they were doing). Because of this, being "fair" when judging this is hard for me.