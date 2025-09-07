"AITA for refusing to ‘fix’ my sister and BIL’s microwave?"

As far as I know, my sister has a happy marriage with her husband ‘Roger’. I think he’s generally a good guy and a great father but he does this thing where he puts something in the microwave and will not come to get it when it’s ready so it just beeps and beeps until someone brings it to him.

It’s so loud and due to their open floor plan/acoustics you can hear it no matter where you are in the house. If I’m over, I’ll just press the end button or open the door to make it stop but each and every time, Roger will turn it on again until someone, anyone, brings whatever it is to him.