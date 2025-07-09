Man refuses to forgive brother for affair with girlfriend after near-fatal accident. 'I'll never give you closure.' AITA?

She refused to give them so he started showing up at her house until he caught me and my wife there. He was demanding answers about why nobody let him know sooner about the health scare and why I wouldn't let her share my details.

He said we needed to put this to bed once and for all and get closure. I told him I needed no closure and because he was digging in his heels I decided to tell him to eff off one more time for good measure. He told me him and Jessie both need my forgiveness and they need me in their lives because their kids ask questions and it sucks not having answers.