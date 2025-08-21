'AITA for refusing to forgive my FIL for what happened at my wedding?'

I (32F) married my husband (32M) this past May. We’d been together for a little over five years before tying the knot, and for the most part, I’ve always gotten along well with his family—except for his father.
It’s not that we’ve ever had an outright conflict, but I genuinely dislike him and have no respect for him. He has a serious attitude problem and tends to believe a lot of misinformation he finds online.
Physically, due to his size, he spends most of his time in a recliner and needs a cane to walk short distances, or a walker with a seat for longer distances. I’m not trying to shame him for that, but it’s relevant to the situation. For context, this is my husband’s second marriage—his first ended after his ex-wife cheated. We met about eight months after his divorce.
The issue started at our wedding. During the rehearsal dinner and the ceremony itself, my father-in-law was visibly pouting and looked absolutely miserable the entire time. Then, when it came time for family photos after the ceremony, he stood up from his walker and snapped at the photographer.
He threatened to sue her if any photos of him ended up online, insisting he had never had a photo online and planned to keep it that way. The photographer, rightfully, stood her ground and assured him that family photos wouldn’t be posted. He proceeded to scowl in every single photo.
It’s been months since the wedding, and I still refuse to look at him, speak to him, or be around him beyond occasional family dinners. My husband’s family also has a lake house, but I won’t go if his dad is there—he just plants himself in a recliner in the living room the entire time, and I have no desire to be around him.
Some people say my feelings are valid, while others tell me I should be over it by now. But I’m just… not. AITA?
The photographer has agreed to remove him from the photos but that doesn’t delete the ones he’s already in. My husband has access to those and can do what he wants with them, not my business.
I don’t have kids, most likely won’t. So there is no grandkids he’s being kept from.
This wasn’t just my wedding, it was also his son’s wedding. So yes, I did expect better behavior from him. If he didn’t want to be in any photos he simply could have said that, I wasn’t forcing anyone to do anything.
I don’t want to be around him but I ignore him when I am. When we are at the lake house it’s for an extended weekend and don’t want to spend that much time with him.
I’m literally not asking anyone else, especially my husband, to disown his dad. His relationship with him is not my business. I’m also not asking anyone else to feel the way I feel about the situation or react the way I’m reacting.
Lastly, that whole “that’s still family” holds no weight with me. Family or not I find it unacceptable to act like that in public and at special events. I don’t agree with the whole “that’s just who they are” mindset either. I think it’s weird to not hold people accountable for their actions.