'AITA for refusing to forgive my sister for telling my husband about my infertility?'

If it had been weeks since you found out and weeks since you talked to your sister, so we are into at least a month then YTA. Regardless, your sister is a big AH as it is yours to share. At best she should have been encouraging you to talk him and helping you with the best way to do so.

Sabor117

Your latter point is why I think this should be an ESH. OP outright says that the trust between her and her husband "feels damaged" but that's not her sister's fault for telling the truth, it's OP's fault for not sharing this with the person who is meant to be closest in her life (and the person who it affects the most after her in fact).