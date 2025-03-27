'AITA for refusing to fund POTENTIALLY life-saving experimental surgery for my GF's sister?' UPDATED

I will answer the questions to the best of my ability & with as much transparency possible ,while still maintaining anonymity. 1.) Emma's condition is a form of melanoma, she is currently Stage 4.

2.) The treatment they are hoping to pursue is cryo-immunotherapy, the doctor in the Dominican Republic referred to it as "experimental & relatively new unproven method."

3.) The reason the cost is so high is due to the fact that if Emma moved I would take over paying ALL aspects of her treatment. That would include her medications, all testing, physician pay, housing/relocation & based on the timeline a live in caretaker for hospice care.