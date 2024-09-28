'AITA for refusing to get lip filler for my sister's wedding?'

Anyways, I eventually managed to dig myself out of that, which frankly I'm very proud of myself for. But I also don't feel like I'm 100% solid, yet. So... I'm honestly kind of terrified that, if I get something like lip filler done, I might end up liking what I look like with it too much, and not liking myself anymore without it.

I really don't want that. I've worked so hard to be okay with myself, I just don't wanna risk ruining that. I always wanted to be that person who is content with themselves as they are, without any procedures or anything. I also don't like the idea of getting stuck having to pay for procedures over and over to keep up a certain look.