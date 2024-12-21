Ex-wife arrested after trying to retrieve affair evidence from former husband’s home. AITA?+ UPDATE

wazeltov

I'm of two minds on this. I'm assuming that the laws you are referring to are revenge porn laws where it is illegal to disseminate sexually explicit media without the consent of everyone involved. And, it sounds like your youngest daughter just went through an intense falling out where she had her ex boyfriend break those laws, which was very upsetting to her.

Obviously, my heart goes out to your daughter as she certainly felt victimized and vulnerable from her naked pictures being distributed without her consent. I can understand why she is being empathetic towards her mother's situation, as they do resemble each other. Her mom doesn't want you to have those videos and she's in them.