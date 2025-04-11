'AITA for refusing to get rid of my dog for my step-daughter who has a phobia of dogs?' UPDATED

It sounded like an emergency, so we rushed in, and it was because a few dog hairs had gotten on her clothes from Auggie walking through the room. She spent hours freaking out over it. She ran everything she got through the wash 3 full times, using an entire container of oxyclean in the process, and deep cleaned the entire room.

We obviously did everything possible to prevent Auggie from going near her room after that and always kept the door closed, but it only got worse from there. She refused to sit on the living room furniture because it was "dirty", obsessively vacuumed anywhere he could have been until I hid the vacuum, and jumped back and screamed any time that he could have gotten near her.