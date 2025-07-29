'AITA for refusing to share any of the $10k my grandpa gave me with my little sister?'

Now since this whole thing my sister’s been acting slightly better. She’ll do a chore here and there, and she offered to drive me somewhere last week (which she's never done before). but I think it’s all an act because she knows about the money now.

My mom thinks I’m being selfish and greedy, and keeps telling me I “don’t know how to manage money anyway.”, and that her compromise is entirely fair. But I genuinely think it would be wrong to give her any of it.

So, AITA for refusing to give my sister any of the $10,000?