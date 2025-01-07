Family shuns women when she refuses to be surrogate for her infertile cousin. AITA?

NTA. You're under no obligation to carry someone else's child. It's your body, not theirs. No matter how upset they are.

Rude-Teach-1812 (OP)

I agree with you totally! My body my choice and I don't feel comfortable carrying somebody's child even if it's my cousin's.

Zscalerrguy

No, you are not the AH. Basically the family is saying the only reason you were born is so they could use your uterus. Block em, don’t talk to them. Find some peace for yourself. Best of Luck.

EvieAstra

NTA. If she wants a child...there are so, SO many children out in the world who want and need to be adopted. If they're going to be too cheap to go through surrogacy...then, too bad. It's insane to think they would even seriously consider asking you, honestly.