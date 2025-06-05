'AITA for refusing to give my ex husband our kids' medical records?' UPDATED

He is still in rehab as of this posting and I don’t know when he’ll be released. In the meantime my sole purpose is to protect my kids and their emotional and mental wellbeing. So, AITA for not giving my ex husband our kids medical records?

cceptable_Water4648 said:

19F here, when I was 11I went to therapy, because I had a really hard relationship with my father and I said something that set off C.P. S somehow and because my therapist was a therapist in training, it was okay because she was a mandated reporter and they let, My father read everything that I'd ever said about him

.

And he wasn't happy about it. He yelled and screamed and threatened to put holes in the walls and it was my fault. Don't let you kids feel the same way I did