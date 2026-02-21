'AITA for refusing to give a huge wedding gift after finding out I'm not invited?'

I (27F) am in the middle of unexpected family drama and I honestly don't know if I'm being reasonable or petty. My cousin (25F) is getting married soon. We grew up together and were pretty close as kids. As adults we’re not super tight, but we’re still friendly and see each other at holidays. No issues, no fights, nothing weird.

A few weeks ago, my aunt her mom called me and started talking about how expensive weddings are and how hard it’s been to afford everything. She said instead of a traditional registry gift, some family members are choosing to give larger monetary gifts to help cover specific costs.

Then she asked if I’d consider giving a significant cash gift to help with either the catering or the photographer. Not a typical envelope with some cash situation. We’re talking thousands. She framed it as a meaningful, generous wedding gift that would really help them.

I was caught off guard and said I’d think about it.