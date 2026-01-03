'AITA for refusing to give my baby to my twin sister?'

I just sat there staring at them trying to understand what I was hearing. This is my baby. That I've been carrying for seven months. That I've been planning for and buying stuff for and having dreams about. And they want me to just hand it over because my sister wants one and can't have one.

I told them no. Obviously no. And I thought that would be the end of it but it wasn't. They called another family meeting and my sister was there crying and my mom was going on about how selfish I was being and how this could fix everything for my sister and how I was young and could have more kids later.