'AITA for refusing to give my brother half my inherited land after he sold his share?' UPDATED

I (32F) was born and raised in the slams of kibera in kenya. With nothing much but I had most of the basic needs. My granddad had a 32 acres piece of land that he divided between me and my two brothers (his grand children) I don't know why but this was his will. I our mom told us to take care of him so i think this triggered him.
Even when he got dementia he could only remember our names. before he passed away three years ago. My older brother got the biggest portion since he’s the firstborn, and my younger brother and I got smaller pieces. At the time everyone agreed with the arrangement and there was no conflict. Even from his children.
The problem started last year when my younger brother decided to sell his land. He said he wanted to start a business in town. My mum, my older brother, and even some relatives told him not to sell it because land is something you can never replace once it’s gone.
He didn’t listen. He had this promising business idea. He sold it anyway for what I personally think was a very low price. The business he started failed within a few months and now the money is gone.
Recently he came to me and asked if I could give him half of my land so he could build a house. I told him I felt bad about his situation, but I didn’t think it was fair because he already had land and chose to sell it. He got really upset and said I’m being selfish and that siblings are supposed to support each other.
Now my mum has started pressuring me, saying that since I’m not married yet I “don’t need that much land anyway” and that my brother needs it more. Some relatives are also saying family land should stay within the family and that I should help him because he made a mistake.
But the thing is, I’ve been planning to build a house and start farming on that land in the next couple of years. If I give him half of it, those plans are basically ruined.
My older brother told me privately that I shouldn’t give up any land because it won’t stop there and I’ll end up losing more. Now family gatherings are awkward and my mum keeps hinting that I should reconsider because my brother is struggling. He is currently living with my mom in the same house.
Part of me feels guilty because he’s my sibling and he genuinely has nowhere to build now or bounce back. But another part of me feels like I shouldn’t have to lose my inheritance because of his decision. AITAH for refusing to give him half of my land?
duehickey said:
NTA. He had the same amount of land as you and decided to sell it, how is it fair on yourself or your other brother if he takes half of your share. He should own up to the fact that he made a bad decision and sort it out himself.
OP responded:
This is what my big brother told me.... But again my mom has nothing to give him it's just me and my other brother
ploud1 said:
NTA. He successfully completed the 'f... around' phase. Now it's time he finds out.
OP responded:
Exactly my brother's words... The older one.
Fearless-Speech-1131 said:
As an African, I'm familiar with this shit. Our families have this nasty habit of coddling male kids and manipulating females into mothering them with self sacrifice. Do not do it.
ChaosCoordinator42 said:
NTA. If his business had been wildly successful, would he have shared a large portion of the profits with you? According to him, siblings should support each other. You know he wouldn’t have shared the profits. So he doesn’t get a share of your inheritance.
OP responded:
I had not think about this at all... He didn't even share the money he got from selling the land... This is absolutely true thanks
Thank you to everyone who shared their perspectives. Reading through the comments has actually helped me think about the situation more clearly.
WE ARE KEEPING OUR INHERITANCE LAND.
To answer most of the questions:
A lot of people asked about my older brother and why he hasn’t publicly defended me, so I want to clarify a few things.
First, my older brother was never actually involved in the conversations my mum, younger brother and relatives were having with me. They were approaching me privately and trying to make it something between just me and them. I think they thought I could just make the decision right there and then. I only spoke to my older brother about it later in private to ask for his advice.
After your questions I went and asked him why he is not getting involved in public He told me the reason he hasn’t stepped in publicly is because nobody consulted him or involved him from the beginning. but would be on my side and here this will not allow my brother to play gender card on me.
From his perspective they were trying to keep him out of it and make it look like this is an issue only between me and my younger brother.(If i had said yes without his knowledge I couldnt get the upper hand in saying no back) He also advised me not to allow my younger brother to move onto my land right now for those who were saying I should give him just enough for building a house.
His reasoning is that once someone(man) starts living on your land, it becomes very difficult to create boundaries later or ask them to leave. Especially in our culture me being a woman. My elder brother did not sugarcoat it. He told me I would lose everything if I let him anywhere near my land.
Another thing people asked was why my younger brother can’t just build on my older brother’s land. In our culture, especially with the firstborn son or men in general things work a little differently. My older brother has already started building what we traditionally call a “simba.” A simba is basically the first house a man builds on his land, and it marks his territory as the man of that part of the family.
If another grown man builds his own house on that land, it can imply that he also has a claim or entitlement to that land. Because of that, my older brother would never allow my younger brother to build there permanently. Technically someone can stay (in the house ) there if he allows it, but ownership and territory are very sensitive when it comes to land.
Ironically, my older brother joked that it would actually make more sense for me to build on his land before our younger brother does, because culturally it wouldn’t create the same issue. Also not happening because I have my own land. the question about my mother, well she still rents in a different town with my brother but unfortunately, she didn't receive any land from the dad.
my big brother and i decided we will be both sending them monthly upkeep and support from a distance. my mom works but my lil brother doesn't. so my brother will continue to stay with my mother until they figure things out Also for people asking about the legal side: before my granddad passed away, he had already subdivided the land and each portion had its own title deed in our names.
That’s why my younger brother was able to sell his land easily. He had ready tittle deed. I too have mine... So legally there isn’t really any dispute about ownership. The pressure has mainly been coming from family expectations.
For now I’m still sticking with my decision. I feel bad for my mom and younger brother, but giving up part of my land won’t undo the decision he made like you all said. It might actually cause more harm. A girl got to keep his inheritance land because of online strangers ❤️