'AITA for refusing to give my family money from my divorce settlement and car accident?' UPDATED

Let me start by saying in the past I have always given what I could to help my family over the yrs. They've always said it was a loan but never paid it back. That was ok bc I could at the time afford it and they were family.

At the same time, they never do anything to change the situation and it would just be a stop-gap until the next crisis. I've started to over the years feel like an ATM for them. My mother who has BPD is one of the biggest ones that do this. The second is an older aunt who allows all her grown children and their children to live with her. She has an excellent job but is always broke because no one else contributes.