"AITA for refusing to give my sister money for her wedding after she uninvited me for not losing weight?"

This whole situation is a mess and my family is divided so I need outside perspective. My sister Emma (28F) is getting married in 3 months. I'm (25F) supposed to be a bridesmaid. Or I was supposed to be.

For cotext I've always been plus-sized. I'm not gonna sugarcoat it, I'm fat. I've struggled with my weight my whole life. Emma has always been thin and honestly kinda judgemental about it but shes my sister so I dealt with it.

When she got engaged last year she asked me to be a bridesmaid. I was honored and said yes. She showed me the dress she picked out, I said it was beautiful, everything seemed fine.