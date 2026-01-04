'AITA for refusing to give my sister my 'plus one' to her own wedding?'

Okay so this is wild and I genuinely cannot tell if I’m being unreasonable here. My (28F) sister (32F) is getting married in March. We’ve always had a rocky relationship but things have been okay-ish the last few years.

When she sent out invites, I got one with a plus one, which was nice since I’ve been dating my boyfriend “Jake” (29M) for almost 2 years now.

Here’s where it gets weird.