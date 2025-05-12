'AITA for refusing to give my pregnant sister the baby name I picked out years ago?' 'This has caused HUGE FIGHT.'

I reminded her that I always said I would use that name and that it’s been “my baby name” forever. She basically said I don't own it, and that since she’s actually having a baby first, she’s using it. I told her she could at least talked to me before announcing it, and that I felt she did it on propose to hurt me.

She rolled her eyes and said I’m being overly emotional and territorial about a name. My mom is backing her up, saying it’s just a name and that I should be happy our grandmother is being honored. My boyfriend thinks it’s messed up but says I should just let it go to keep the peace.