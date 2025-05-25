'AITA for refusing to give a reward after two kids returned my opened mail with money inside?'

So they are knocking like crazy and even start kicking the door. I figure that I'll just speak to them through the ring bell so I say (without opening the door) "Hi. Just leave it in the mailbox. I cannot open the door right now because my dog is not friendly".

Which is, true, but also like, I have no idea if this is a scheme or if there's an adult in a car waiting for them, etc. My mind is going into all sorts of scenarios that could end horribly for me. After them standing there for like five minutes, I can see through the cam that they put it in the mailbox and walk slowly away on their bike/scooter.