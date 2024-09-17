'AITA for refusing to give my sister more money for her lavish lifestyle despite family pressure?'

Intrepid_Fold_2325

Hey everyone, I (34F) need some perspective because my family is making me feel like the world's worst person right now. So, for context, I’ve spent the last 10+ years building my own online business from scratch. It wasn’t easy – there were years of no sleep, constant stress, and scraping by while I poured everything into this.

Fast forward to now, and I’m doing well financially. Like, really well. But I worked HARD for this.

Nothing came easy, and I gave up a lot to get to where I am now.