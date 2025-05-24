Couple called 'intolerance' for refusing to give bedroom to new gay couple. 'Trauma doesn't excuse your behavior.' AITA? + UPDATE

Eva paid for gas (she drives a van for work, so she drove us all up), which came to $199. Ed paid for three meals and snacks, which came to $230 ($157 for the first meal, and $73 for snacks and 2 fast food runs).

What everyone paid: Me: $436, Girlfriend: $436, Frank: $290.67, Liam: $290.67, Jay: $290.67, Eva: $199 and Ed: $230. So, Ed covered almost the cost of one night, but it was significantly less than my girlfriend and I paid for the master.

The six of us have been going to this same cabin for 5 years, and before my gf and I got together, she and Eva used the master. The others are more than welcome to use the master if they pay what my GF and I do, which I see now might not be super fair to them since we’re the only couple in the group, so that we can afford it more easily.