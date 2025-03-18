'AITA for refusing to bail out my parents from a tough financial spot with my college fund?'

Now my parents barely talk to me. I feel horrible, but at the same time, I don’t think I should have to sacrifice my future because of their financial mistakes. AITA for refusing to give up my college fund?

Here are the top rated comments.

dalealace says:

NTA. They had a legal obligation to the cost of raising you. Your grandparents specifically set that money aside for your education, not for your parents emergency debt relief. I assume they must be pretty desperate but this is not money they are entitled to and you don’t owe them for raising you well.

Jacintaleishman says: