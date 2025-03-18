'AITA for refusing to bail out my parents from a tough financial spot with my college fund?'

yosuw writes:
I just started college this year. Ever since I was little, my grandparents set up a college fund for me, and it’s the only reason I can afford school without taking on massive debt. My parents always knew about it, and it was always meant for my education.
Recently, my parents have been struggling financially due to bad investments and overspending. They sat me down and asked me to use my college fund to help them pay off their debts. They said that since they raised me, it’s only fair that I help them now that they’re struggling.
I said no. I told them I was grateful for everything they’d done, but this money was specifically for my education, and I wasn’t going to throw away my future. They got upset and said I was being selfish and ungrateful. My mom even cried, saying she never thought her own daughter would turn her back on them.
Now my parents barely talk to me. I feel horrible, but at the same time, I don’t think I should have to sacrifice my future because of their financial mistakes. AITA for refusing to give up my college fund?
dalealace says:
NTA. They had a legal obligation to the cost of raising you. Your grandparents specifically set that money aside for your education, not for your parents emergency debt relief. I assume they must be pretty desperate but this is not money they are entitled to and you don’t owe them for raising you well.
Jacintaleishman says:
It’s not your money, not really. It is your Grandparent’s hard work and sacrifice. They went without specifically so you could be educated and thrive. You are beholden to them to use that money only for the purpose it was intended for. I’m sorry your parents are suffering, I’m a parent of three adult daughters. I’d rather declare bankruptcy than jeopardize any of their education and financial security.
Keenhail says:
NTA – That money is for your education, and it’s their own fault for overspending or making bad investment decisions. Pretty rich coming from them to call you selfish, especially when they’re asking their own child to sacrifice a good education because of their financial mistakes.
Sharp-Shine-583 says:
NTA. If your mother was crying, I would assume they are desperate. You should take steps to safeguard that money, such as setting up electronic statements and enabling multi-factor authentication on the account.