'AITA for refusing to give up my parking spot to my pregnant coworker, even after she made it a big deal?'

About two weeks ago, Sarah stopped by my desk and asked if we could chat privately. She said she’s been having trouble with nausea and fatigue and that walking from her assigned spot (which is behind the building, uphill and kind of far) was making her mornings and afternoons a lot harder.

She asked if I’d be willing to swap spots with her “just for the rest of my pregnancy.” She promised she’d swap back as soon as she returned from maternity leave. I do feel for her—I can only imagine what early pregnancy feels like.

But my knee issue is unpredictable and honestly, walking the distance from her spot daily would be miserable for me. I told her that while I absolutely sympathize, I rely on my spot for my own mobility needs.