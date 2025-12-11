'AITA for refusing to give up the career opportunity of a lifetime for my BF of four years?'

StrangledInMoonlight said:

He can “GO NOW”. There is zero reason why you can’t wait a few months to join him. Unless he’s trying to sabotage you….

hellocloudshellosky said:

DO NOT LEAVE WITH HIM. NTA, but him? If he loves you, he would never suggest something so ridiculous. You should be very proud of how far you've gotten, and you're almost at the finish line! You're meant to just drop out from a program that accepts only the very top % of applicants? Never! He sounds insecure about your success, especially when he's starting something new.