Husband uncovers wife’s secret boyfriend after she pressures him to date her friend. AITA? + UPDATE

"AITA for refusing to go on a date with my wife's best friend?"

My wife 'Liz' and I are both 32 and we have been married for 3 years. She is a teacher and has recently been telling me about 'Maria' who is one of her friends who works at the same school as her.

Liz has been saying that Maria has been down lately since her boyfriend broke up with her and Liz suggested that I go on a date with Maria just for fun. Maria does not know that Liz and I are married. Liz says that it would just be one date at Maria's house and then never see her again.

I declined this as I love Liz and to go on a date with someone else would (imo) be the same as cheating. She argued that it's not cheating if she gives me consent to do it. I stood my ground and continued to say no.