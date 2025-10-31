'AITA for refusing to go on a family trip that my fiancée wasn't invited to?'

I'm 27M, and I've been with my fiancee 27F We've been living together for 3 years, and we're getting married next June. My mom 59F wants to plan a cruise with just her, my dad 59M my brother 23M, and my sister 21F and exclude my fiancée. I feel like this is a bit ridiculous, given how long we've been together and how integrated she is into our family.
My mom framed this trip as a "one last family vacation" before I get married, but to be honest, I feel like that ship sailed a while ago. I've long since moved out of my childhood family home and started my own life with my fiancée.
The dynamics have shifted, and I feel like this trip should have been planned before I moved out, not after I've already started my own family unit with my partner. It feels like my mom is trying to recreate a past dynamic that no longer exists, and I'm not comfortable with that. I also feel I’m more a family unit with my fiance at this stage of the game than my parents and siblings.
When I mentioned this trip to my fiancée, she was understandably hurt and felt like my mom was putting me in a position to choose between them. I agree with her. My fiancée is my main priority now, and I don't want to start our marriage off on the wrong foot by prioritizing my mom's wishes over hers.
When I talked to my mom about it, she got highly defensive and said, "Oh, I forgot that when a son gets married, he is expected to pretty much abandon his family of origin and center his life around his fiancée/wife and what she wants."
She also said, "God forbid a man considers his own mom's feelings or that of his birth family for even 2 seconds once he's in a serious relationship, he's accused of being disloyal." Then, she asked if this is my fiancée's "influence," which I found highly insulting, implying that I'm not thinking for myself or that we're not a team.
What really got under my skin was when she said, "I feel like if the genders were reversed and this was a mom asking this of her daughter, it wouldn’t be framed as a betrayal to her fiancé if she went." I feel like this is a pretty sexist comment, and it implies that I'm supposed to be less of a partner or less committed to my fiancée just because I'm a man.
What's even more surprising to me is how defensive my mom got about this. I would have thought she'd be more concerned about my fiancée's feelings, given how close I thought we all were. Instead, it feels like she's prioritizing her own desires over my fiancée's feelings, and that's not sitting well with me.
I could be the asshole for telling my mom I’m not attending any family functions/vacations where my fiance isn’t invited and this could make me the asshole because I’m not respecting my mom’s wishes.
ometimes_cleaver222 said:
I can see this from both sides. Your mom is trying to hang onto one last bit of her family before it turns into the next chapter.However, she is missing that it already has turned into the next chapter and she really should have included your fiancée.You have not been part of the immediate family unit for years.
Your immediate family has included your fiancée. She has to come to this realization. Hopefully, before the wedding so, that she does not make life more awkward. NTA.
Nervous_Security_714 said:
I can comment on this from 2 perspectives. As a fiance, my mom tried something similar with my soon to be husband. My mom always got her way. I knew at that moment that I had to stand up to her. I let her know that any decisions going forward would include my husband. She was furious. But she never tried anything like that again. You have to set boundaries.
As parents of grown children, my husband and I always include our children's significant others. We did a family cruise 2 years ago, and it was a blast. It gave us a unique opportunity to spend quality time with our kids and their partners. Your mom is missing a huge opportunity.
dontwannadoittoday said:
You. You’re a good guy! So NTA. I love how you have your fiancée’s back. You’re doing the right thing. Mom needs to get that you’re an adult, living in your chosen family and it includes your fiancee, period.
And OP responded:
I mean obviously I love my mom very much but she needs to realize that me standing by my future wife and our relationship doesn’t mean I love my mom any less just like I would expect her and my dad to put each other first above their parents.
auntjomomma said:
NTA you're fiancee is lucky to have you. She is your family unit. Your mother is just trying to guilt trip you.
OP responded:
Yup exactly! And I’m not falling for my mom’s guilt trip. My fiancé is my main priority and my family unit now