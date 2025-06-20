'AITA for refusing to go to my brother's wedding after he tried to ruin mine?'

(I am not using real names) I, (32 F) and my husband (35 M) have been married for 2 years. the wedding was almost terrible. but we will get to that in a second. my brother (25 M) James is getting married in 1 week to his fiancé (22 F) Mia. now to the reason I will not be going.
Me and my husband booked a beautiful church to have our wedding in on the date we wanted, then 4 weeks later we heard that we have to do it the day before. I was ok with it because it wouldn't change much, we hadn't booked really anything then but I wanted to know why. My husband called the place and they said my brother booked it. I was in total shock but I don't think much of it after that.
A month passed and we were getting married that afternoon. I was looking out at the church and it was perfect, not a hair out of place, that was until my brother and his girlfriend at the time showed up. I had finished getting ready and my brothers gf came in. she took pictures of us and I don't care because she was going to take pictures anyway.
But me and my husband chose not to look at each other before I walked down the aisle and after she took the picture she sent them to James. but James took the photos and tried to show my husband but luckily he was in the restroom. I know that's doesn't sound like ruining our wedding but it got worse.
I called the catering people because they hadn't shown up yet but they said someone under my name called and CANCELED! I was able to lucky get them to come and fix it, but man my gears were grinding. I tired my best to stay calm but I was raging mad. than it was time for me to walk down the aisle, it was great until my brother tired to trip my best friend, but she was 100% fine and didn't fall.
The ceremony was great and it made me cry. now at the reception was different. Mia was one of my bridesmaids and went on stage to tell a speech even thought nobody told her to. When she got up there she was raging drunk and started slurring her words and it was so bad my husbands and the groomsman had to pull her off the stage.
but the rest of the night went really well, we drank, ate good food and had a good night. now onto why I was mad. everything bad that happened was my brothers idea. the tripping, showing hubby my dress, the church steal, and the drunk singing was all him. for 6 months I didn't talk to him.
Now we get to now. hubby and I chose not to go because we are still not happy with him. my parents and most of my siblings are mad at me for choosing not to go. my mom said I should go and try to talk to him and make things better, but he needs to apologize before anything. So, AITA? (I will try to post an update)
CaroSCP said:
I'd be tempted to turn up with fully loaded water pistols
Barkypupper said:
Oh I’d TOTALLY show up and turn it into a sh!tshow!!! Instead of asking AITA, ask for tips on how to ruin his wedding!!!!!
Melodic-Dark6545 said:
Absolutely NTA!!! Why did your brother did all that????? he has to apologize to both of you on his knees, if you ask me Your mother is insane. She wants you to talk to your brother exactly on his wedding day? So he can tell you "it's my day, don't bother me"? She could have told her son already to apologize for being a massive AH
I am like queen petty so I'll start to cancel everything for him. Make one of his bridesmaid's trip. And then give the worst speech pretending I am wasted So you are quite a decent person for just not attending
OP responded:
tysm, I am petty but also a people pleaser so sadly I don't have the balls to do that.
LaLaLaLaLaLaLaLaLa- said:
NTA. Two words: Glitter. Bombs. Have them anonymously delivered to the church/venue.
OR get a cheap Bluetooth speaker and hide it somewhere in the church and play juicy farts. Better still, does anyone have the audio from drunk Mia’s speech? Bc that would land nicely….