Wife refuses to let husband be 'backup guest' at niece's 'insulting' wedding. AITA?

When he called his sister to ask for the date so he could take the time off, she danced around telling him the date and told him that only close friends and family were invited which didn’t include us.

The “close friends and family” also include his other siblings and their children. He offered to pay his own way because he really wants to see his niece get married, which she declined. She also said that, if someone drops out, they might invite us so they don’t lose out on money.

I could tell this hurt my husband’s feelings. He plans to go if someone drops out (mind you they are still refusing to tell us the date, which would prevent us from planning ahead).