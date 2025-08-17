Wife refuses to let husband be 'backup guest' at niece's 'insulting' wedding. AITA?

My husband grew up in a large family of brothers and sisters. One of his sister’s has a significant other, an adult daughter in her 30’s, adult daughter’s fiancé, and a teen daughter who were all living all under one roof until recently (this information will makes since later in the story).
We have been close to his family over the years, they call my husband and talk over the phone, and we’ve stayed connected through Facebook (this is including the niece).
We moved away for a period of time (still visiting about once a year), then bought a house and moved back. We’ve hosted holidays at our house, and during these events I have caught his sister and the members of her house hold (who I mentioned earlier, including the niece) stealing food (a lot of food) and seltzer waters when they thought nobody was looking.
Little did they know we have a security system that buzzes our phones when someone enters and exists the house and we have security cameras on the property. I also caught them trying to take multiple party favors at my child’s birthday party intended for the children.
My niece-in-law is getting married late summer this year. She originally planned a large, expensive wedding which we were not invited to. However, the niece and my husband’s sister constantly brought it up in front of us and talked about how glamorous the wedding will be.
The niece since then decided to purchase a house and move her wedding to a beach destination that is all expenses paid for her guests. My husband was under the assumption that we were invited and was wanting to plan for the time off. I told him that we were not invited and they were just talking about it in front of us.
When he called his sister to ask for the date so he could take the time off, she danced around telling him the date and told him that only close friends and family were invited which didn’t include us.
The “close friends and family” also include his other siblings and their children. He offered to pay his own way because he really wants to see his niece get married, which she declined. She also said that, if someone drops out, they might invite us so they don’t lose out on money.
I could tell this hurt my husband’s feelings. He plans to go if someone drops out (mind you they are still refusing to tell us the date, which would prevent us from planning ahead).
I’ve told him we will not be going regardless because I refuse to allow him to accept the disrespect and they will have to be out the money. I plan to book a family vacation for just us (him and my daughter) around this time to get his mind away from thinking about how he was not included.
I also have decided, based off the disrespect, I plan to not have them over for events unless they are at restaurants in situations where they pay for themselves. I don’t want to completely exclude them, but the disrespect definitely caused them to lose access to our family events. AITA?
NTA, you're actually being kind by not going scorched earth on them all.
Your husband's family blatantly showed all of how how much they care for and value your family. Every single person they invited to the wedding is more respected and cared for than anyone in your family.
You would be a doormat to include them in any of your family functions. Do not let your children see you act this way, this example will bring heartache into their lives when they accept poor behavior from family members or romantic partners.
NTA. When they ask why they are not invited, tell them that you are only inviting “close friends and family” and since they excluded you and your husband from the wedding, they proved that they are not your family.
NTA, you haven't been invited to the wedding so don't plan on attending. If an invitation does show up, decline gracefully.
NTA. You are a genius. No need to fight over it, no need for your husband to feel left out and sad. And NO need to host them at your expense ever again.
NTA it’s sad that your husband even pushed the issue. Sounds like he’s begging for an invitation. He really wants to see his niece get married, but she doesn’t want him there. Is he not understanding that??
I agree with not inviting them to your house again. I agree with planning a trip to keep your husband's mind off it. What I'm concerned about is you controlling what your husband does. I agree he shouldn't go but it sounds like he really really wants to. How's he going to feel if you tell him he can't go and he has to go on vacation with you and your child.
Is he going to be resentful? Is he going to tell you that he wants to go to the nieces wedding more than he wants to go on the trip with you? I don't know. Only you can answer that. You are NTA, but you need to be careful when it comes to your husband and trying to control what he does in this situation.
NTA. It's obvious that your husband is more attached to his family of origin than they are to him. Your plan is brilliant, but be prepared for him to push back and try to force you into inviting them. Hate to say it, but he needs to talk to someone in order to figure out why he is so insistent on ignoring the obvious.
NTA though I would never buy the SIL or the niece a present again; since you are not family or close friends.