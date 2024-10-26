'AITA for refusing to go to my partners Mothers birthday because he treats me like a doll?'

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

ZombieHealthy2616

So a 28 year old man decided to date a 19 year old? Sis, he is a cad. He 100% is using you to look like the big guy with the sex kitten girl friend. Him asking you to model the dress and insisting was his way of showing off to his friends that you will do whatever he says. It was a show of ownership.

Showing up at your campus was like a dog peeing on your leg. He was trying to assert dominance. Especially showing up during your presentation. He has NO business doing that. There is NOTHING sweet about his behavior. Or cute. Or kind.