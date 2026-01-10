"AITA for refusing to go to SIL’s wedding after she disinvited us a week before it?"

My partner (M) and I (F) have been together for about 6 years, married for just over a year. His sister is getting married in a week. She and him got into a huge fight a couple of days ago and she ended up saying awful things to him (I’m sure he said his fair share too) which included insulting me in really random and personal ways.

I thought we got along well and genuinely liked her so I was shocked to hear she brought me into their fight and said bad things about me. The fight ended with her telling him she didn’t want him or me to come to her wedding.