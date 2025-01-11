'AITA for refusing to go to my sister's wedding because of her 'rules'?'

She also made a weird comment about how Laila “must be doing very well for herself” because of how nice her car is. And when I mentioned Laila’s family is from Iran, my sister said, “Oh, that’s interesting.” But it made Laila look upset.

At first, I thought I was reading too much into things, but then my sister started referring to Laila as my “friend” when talking to other people about the wedding. I corrected her every time, but she’d just laugh and say, “Oh, you know what I mean.” And now, with this dress code thing, it feels like there’s a pattern.