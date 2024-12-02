'AITA for refusing to go on vacation with a newborn?' 'Having a baby isn't going to stop me.'

The baby is due in July so I quickly started crunching numbers in my head that would make the little feller 2-5 months old. I suggested we look into going somewhere much closer maybe a state park or somewhere in the smokeys. We have a small camper...

Just take a 3 day weekend trip to test the waters of vacationing with a baby. I was immediately given the “I'm going to be strong mom speech and having a baby isn't going to stop me from doing things."

I didn’t want to ruffle to many feathers at Thanksgiving so I just ate my feelings of being disrespected and her being selfish (I felt the only input they really wanted from me was my debit card) and nicely said “I’m not going to book anything today."