'AITA for refusing to have anything to do with my cheating dad or his affair child?'

"AITA for refusing to have anything to do with my cheating dad or the baby he made while cheating?"

Last year my mom found out my dad was cheating on her with his friend's sister and the friend's sister was pregnant with dad's baby. I (20m) was in college and found out about it after mom had kicked him out and filed for divorce. My dad has not accepted the end of his marriage to mom and even now the divorce is final he's still trying to convince mom to take him back.

Between finding out and hearing from both of my parents I knew I was done with dad after that. I told him he was disgusting and he needed to not contact me. I blocked his number and carried on with my life without him. Even when I heard the baby was born I didn't have a change of heart.