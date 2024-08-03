Estranged daughter refuses to reconcile with dad who left for her for affair partner and new family. AITA? UPDATED 6X

He met with them to explain this to them. When he came back from this meeting he was quite irritable with me and appeared to have had a change of heart to summarize it - he was trying to convince me his family only meant well and that he can't go low contact with his family because he loves them and he can't dictate their friendships.

He then tried to convince me it won't be an issue in the future and his father would speak to my dad and tell him to be on his best behaviour in my presence. As soon as I heard this people's comments went through my head and the main one being if we had children he would take them to his family where my dad and J would be and I would have no control over this.