'AITA for refusing to have my photo taken with my BF's family and making his mom cry?' UPDATED

The dinner comes to a close after nearly 2 hours and I can barely keep my eyes open and have nearly fallen asleep. Then they get up to take a photo and I politely decline mostly because I am tired but also because I have put on weight the past year and am extremely self conscious about it (I've taken no full body shots this whole trip because I do not want photo evidence of my body during this time).

My boyfriend and his mother try to convince me to get up and I ask to please have the photo taken without me (I've never been interested in having my photo taken anyway). They take the photo and then my boyfriend says "thanks my mum is crying now because of you". It's super awkward and everyone guides her out of the restaurant giving her hugs etc.